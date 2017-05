Bikers gathering ahead of the season's first Slow Roll Buffalo. The ride is set to get underway at 6:30pm. WGRZ Photo/J.T. Messinger (Photo: WGRZ Photo/J.T. Messinger)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The First Slow Roll Buffalo of the season kicks off this evening.

The community bike ride was rescheduled after stormy weather last week.

Bicyclists have gathered at MLK Park and will take off at 6:30 p.m. They'll ride along major streets on the East Side, including Fillmore, Bailey, Delevan and Genesee.

The ride will end with a party back at the park.

