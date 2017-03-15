Ski resorts loving March Snow Storm

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y.-- The snowfall Tuesday and Wednesday was a great late winter gift for skiiers and snowboarders in ski country.

Southern Tier ski resorts, which were starting to look brown as recently as last week, are now totally white again.

Holiday Valley reported on its website that it got 14 inches of natural snow over the past 72 hours.

"The conditions definitely turned into Spring like conditions, and we were having to cut down a little on the number of slopes and trails and lifts that we had open." Spokesperson Jane Eshabaugh said. "More people today, probably more tomorrow, and I think Friday is going to be an awesome day."

Eshabaugh said this week is March break for Canadians, so the resort is seeing an increased attendance from people across the Peace Bridge right now.

Holiday Valley says it plans to stay open until April 9th.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV