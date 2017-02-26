Six escape overnight house fire

Buffalo, N.Y. -- Fire officials believe an electrical issue caused an overnight house fire in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood.

Crews were called around 12:30 a.m. Monday to a home on Fuller St. They say five adults and one child were all able to make it out of the house safely. The chief on the scene says that the age of the home probably contributed to the fire.

Those six people are now being helped by the Red Cross.

Crews say the fire caused about $40,000 in damage.

