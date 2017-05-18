Six arrested in Chautauqua Co. drug raid

JAMESTOWN, NY-- The Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office have announced the arrest of six people on multiple drug charges.

The SWAT team executed a search warrant Wednesday in the Town of Hanover where they found more than 21 grams of uncut Fentanyl, cocaine, concentrated cannabis and Suboxone.

All six people arrested have been charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Prosecutors expect to file other charges after all the seized items are analyzed. Officials say the investigation that lead to these arrest is a part of an investigation into several overdoses, two of which have been fatal, in the northern Chautauqua Count area.

