Silver Alert issued for Randy Pierog

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. -- Cheektowaga Police need your help finding Randy Pierog, 24.

Pierog was last seen on Curtis Street in Sloan. Pierog is a white man, 5'6", and 165 lbs. According to law enforcement, he is reported to be suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, or related cognitive disorders.

Pierog has black hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and grey sneakers.

If you've seen Pierog, you're asked to call Cheektowaga Police at (716) 686-35041.

