Silver Alert issued for missing man with Alzheimer's

LANCASTER, NY — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man last seen in Lancaster, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

James Kamysz, 72, suffers from Alzheimer's, dementia or cognitive-related disorders. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, dark-colored pants and possibly using a walker. He is 5-foot-9, 175 pounds and has gray hair.

His last known location was at the Symphony Manor Lancaster, an assisted living facility.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact the Erie County Sheriff's Office at (716)-858-2903.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV