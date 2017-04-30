WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Silver Alert issued for 90-year-old man

WGRZ 7:05 PM. EDT April 30, 2017

HAMBURG, N.Y. --  The Erie County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 90-year-old man. 

Sylvester Stang is described as a white man about 6 feet tall and 190 pounds with blue eyes. 

He was last seen at St. Bernadette's Church in Hamburg. 

His vehicle is described as a 2007 Mercury Marquis, 4-door with the plate number BGW3387.

Anyone who may know Stang's location is asked to call the Town of Hamburg Police Department at 716-648-6111 Ext. 0. 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories