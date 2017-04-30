Silver Alert issued for 90-year-old man

Town of Hamburg Police Provided Photo (Photo: Town of Hamburg Police Provided Photo)

HAMBURG, N.Y. -- The Erie County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 90-year-old man.

Sylvester Stang is described as a white man about 6 feet tall and 190 pounds with blue eyes.

He was last seen at St. Bernadette's Church in Hamburg.

His vehicle is described as a 2007 Mercury Marquis, 4-door with the plate number BGW3387.

Anyone who may know Stang's location is asked to call the Town of Hamburg Police Department at 716-648-6111 Ext. 0.

