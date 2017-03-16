Shrine Circus returns to WNY

BUFFALO, NY - The Shrine Circus returns to the Hamburg Fairgrounds for a ten-show run this weekend.

Some of the acts to perform include tigers, elephants, jugglers, acrobats and much more!

The event raises money to help take care of kids with serious medical problems.

Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $8 for children. You can buy them at the event center box office or at tickets.com.

Show times:

10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 16th

7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 16th

10:30 a.m. Friday, March 17th

3:30 p.m. Friday, March 17th

7:00 p.m. Friday, March 17th

10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 18th

2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18th

7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18th

1:00 p.m. Sunday, March 19th

5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18th

