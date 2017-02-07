Short Film on WNY Opioid Addiction

WGRZ Photo/J.T. Messinger

Buffalo, NY - In recent years we have had to inform you of the growing number of deaths from the opioid epidemic which has gripped our area and our country. Now 2 On Your Side takes a behind the scenes look at the local production of a new film depicting the horror of addiction.

On a dark, dismal Tuesday night a film production crew positions lights and cameras, applies makeup for actors, and provides final script direction. It's all to shed light on a terrible plague on our society that can strike anyone. That's epitomized in the starring role portrayed by 16 year old Camryn Clune of Amherst who says

"I think that this is something that needs to be...people need to be aware of and that his can happen to anyone. Not just the typical drug addicts."

Her a-typical character in the short film entitled "Blink of an Eye" is a loving daughter and good high school student who is active as a dancer and suffers an injury. She needs pain killers and then turns to heroin.

After Camryn auditioned for the role her mother realized she knew this sad story all too well. Patty Clune says

"It kinda hit home all of a sudden. I lost a sister to an overdose and it started taking on a whole new role. Instead of it just being a job for Camryn it was a project for our family."

Real Buffalo Police officers Liz Baker and Joe Szafranski were also cast in the movie with what they see on the streets for real with addiction. And a ranking officer advises the production with that same tragic knowledge.

Captain Steve Nichols says "I don't think there's very many people who haven't been touched right now by some kind of opiate tragedy. I mean I had one in August myself...my nephew passed from an overdose so it hits everyone and I think this is very timely and it's a very important film."

Filmmaker and scriptwriter Greg Robbins got BPD cooperation after speaking with Mayor Brown. He got help to film including this climactic scene where Camryn's character shoots up and dies from an overdose at a 190 overpass off Niagara Street where others have died in real life. His target audience is the families of addicts who may not recognize the danger. Robbins says "I think when people see this...unfortunately it's very raw, it's very real and hard to watch...but I think we all need to see this."

This five minute film is produced by all volunteers with support from the city and even businesses. It will include a score from the BPO and should be finished sometime in April. It will be freely distributed and accessible for drug rehab centers, schools, and anyone who wants to watch.

