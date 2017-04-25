The new Shoreline Trail. WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- With some warm weather expected this week, luckily there's a new place to enjoy a walk near the water.

Tuesday, Congressman Brian Higgins announced the completion of the new Shoreline Trail and pedestrian bridge along the Niagara River. It features a Niagara River scenic overlook and an improved Riverwalk connection next to the water.

The more than $5 million dollar project extends the Riverwalk 6.5 miles from the Erie Basin Marina up into the City of Tonawanda.

