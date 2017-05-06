WGRZ
Shooting on Courtland Ave. in Buffalo

Buffalo Police responded to a reported shooting on Courtland Avenue early Saturday morning.

WGRZ 12:43 PM. EDT May 06, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police responded to a reported shooting in the city's Kensington neighborhood overnight. 

It happened on Courtland Avenue between East Delevan and Easton Avenue. A 2 On Your Side photographer on the scene said it appeared one person was taken away in an ambulance. 

2 On Your Side has reached out to Buffalo Police and is waiting for details on the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

