Shooting on Courtland Ave. in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police responded to a reported shooting in the city's Kensington neighborhood overnight.
It happened on Courtland Avenue between East Delevan and Easton Avenue. A 2 On Your Side photographer on the scene said it appeared one person was taken away in an ambulance.
2 On Your Side has reached out to Buffalo Police and is waiting for details on the incident.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
