Shooting at Ashley and Krupp streets

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- One man was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday morning on Buffalo's East Side, Buffalo Police say.

The incident happened at about 11:30 a.m.on Ashley and Krupp streets. Krupp Street is off of Broadway. The victim was transported from the scene in an ambulance.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.

