Sheriff's Office Honors Local Heroes

Brian Pauly, Deputy of the Year. WGRZ Photo/Scott May (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Scott May)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Some local heroes received much deserved recognition Saturday evening.

The sheriff's office held its annual Badge and Shield Club Dinner, recognizing officers and a civilian.

Among them, Deputy of the Year, Brian Pauly.

Last November, while off duty, Pauly pulled two people from a car wreck in Elma.

He expressed nothing but humility Saturday evening.

"I don't think you have any moment really that defines your career," he said. "We go to work one day at a time, do everything we can. Our job's never done, it's not like you clock out, go home and you're done. You go and you do what you can that day and you go the next day and you try to do the same thing over again."

Also honored Saturday with an Outstanding Citizen Award was Peter O'Brien, who stopped to help a deputy in Grand Island last summer as the deputy was being choked by another man.

