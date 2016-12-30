WGRZ
Sheriff: Free rides to holding center for those who drink and drive

Safe Rides For New Year's Celebrations

WGRZ 11:19 PM. EST December 30, 2016

BUFFALO, N.Y. - It's a joke, but the Erie County Sheriff's Department isn't joking around when it comes to drinking and driving.

In a tweet, the department said those who drink and drive on New Year's Eve weekend can get a free ride to the holding center in a patrol car.

Upstate New York still does not have ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft. But you can call a cab if you need a ride home. 

Designated Drivers of Buffalo will once again be teaming up with the law offices of William Mattar to provide free rides on New Year's Eve. Their number is 716-202-2222.


