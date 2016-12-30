Sheriff: Free rides to holding center for those who drink and drive

Erie County Sheriff's (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - It's a joke, but the Erie County Sheriff's Department isn't joking around when it comes to drinking and driving.

In a tweet, the department said those who drink and drive on New Year's Eve weekend can get a free ride to the holding center in a patrol car.

Sheriff Timothy Howard announced @ECSONY1 is offering free rides NYE wknd to ECHC for DWIs #dontdrinkanddrive ! Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/UAQeTNit4Y — ECSONY (@ECSONY1) December 30, 2016

Upstate New York still does not have ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft. But you can call a cab if you need a ride home.