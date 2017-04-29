'Shelter in Place' called for Orleans Co. town

Alecia Kaus/Contributor Photo (Photo: Alecia Kaus/Contributor Photo)

TOWN OF RIDGEWAY, N.Y. -- Orleans County officials issued a Shelter in Place alert for parts of the Town of Ridgeway Saturday afternoon.

Orleans County Emergency Services issued the alert at about 1:11 p.m. It says a man considered armed and dangerous ran into the woods after a domestic dispute in the area of Ridge Road (Route 104) and North Gravel Road (Route 63).

The man is described as a Hispanic and about 30, wearing a grey t-shirt, shorts and sneakers. It's reported he could be armed with as many as three handguns.

Residents in the area between Ridge Road/Slade Road/Horan Road and North Gravel Road should stay in their homes with the doors locked.

An Orleans County dispatcher confirmed that a SWAT team is in the area searching for the man considered armed and dangerous, among other officials.

Anyone who may see the man is asked to call 911 and to avoid approaching him.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV