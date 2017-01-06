WGRZ
Shaw Festival co-founder dies at 87

Buffalo Philanthropist Rand Dies At Age 87

WGRZ 11:27 PM. EST January 06, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. - There are a lot of remembrances for a man who had a big impact on the cultural scene in Western New York and Southern Ontario.

Calvin Rand died last weekend at the age of 87.
 
The Buffalo native was best known for co-founding the Shaw Festival across the border in Niagara On-the-Lake.
 
He also was a big supporter of cultural groups here in Western New York including the Irish Classical Theatre Company, Kleinhans Music Hall and both major art galleries.

 


