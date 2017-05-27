Shark Girl exhibit opens at Albright-Knox

One of many Shark Girl displays at the new Shark Girl exhibition at Albright-Knox Art Gallery. WGRZ Photo/Bob Mancuso (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Bob Mancuso)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo's beloved Shark Girl statue can now be found beyond Canalside in the Queen City.

Saturday, the Albright-Knox Art Gallery opened a new exhibit devoted to Shark Girl, called Shark Girl: Never Quite There.

The exhibit focuses on the work of Shark Girl's creator, artist Casey Riordan Millard. It shows her many depictions of Shark Girl, including on paper, paintings, sculptures and installations.

Millard imagined the half-girl, half-shark image in the early 2000s as a response to her anxiety and feelings of existential foreboding, according to Albright-Knox. She had these fears after she got married and became terrified that her beloved husband would die suddenly without notice. While trying to understand her anxiety, Millard said it reminded her of her childhood fear of being attacked by a shark while swimming in pools: both were irrational, but for some reason she struggled to conquer her fears.

The new exhibit is on view until Sunday, Oct. 1st. It is organized by Curator of Public Art Aaron Ott.

