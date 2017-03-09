Several Niagara County offices closed due to storm

LOCKPORT, NY-- Several Niagara County offices are closed today due to no power or telephone service.
The outages were caused by Wednesday's high winds.
Here's what's closed according to the county:
- Niagara County Courthouse, 175 Hawley St.,
- Civil Defense Building, 139 Niagara St., and several nearby outbuildings. Employees at those sites will not report to work.
Other agencies impacted:
- County Attorney
- County Clerk
- Commissioner of Jurors
- Courtrooms
- District Attorney
- Legislature Clerk
- Historian
- Public Defender
- Pistol Permit
Other government officers in the county remain open, including: Department of Motor Vehicles, Board of Elections, Office for the Aging, and Social Services.
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs