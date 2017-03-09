WGRZ
Close
Closings Alert 87 closing alerts
Close

Several Niagara County offices closed due to storm

WGRZ 11:21 AM. EST March 09, 2017

LOCKPORT, NY--  Several Niagara County offices are closed today due to no power or telephone service.   

The outages were caused by Wednesday's high winds.  

Here's what's closed according to the county:

  • Niagara County Courthouse, 175 Hawley St.,
  • Civil Defense Building, 139 Niagara St., and several nearby outbuildings.  Employees at those sites will not report to work.


Other agencies impacted:

  • County Attorney
  • County Clerk
  • Commissioner of Jurors
  • Courtrooms
  • District Attorney
  • Legislature Clerk
  • Historian
  • Public Defender
  • Pistol Permit


Other government officers in the county remain open, including: Department of Motor Vehicles, Board of Elections, Office for the Aging, and Social Services.

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories