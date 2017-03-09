Several Niagara County offices closed due to storm

(Photo: Degeorge-Pike, Kim)

LOCKPORT, NY-- Several Niagara County offices are closed today due to no power or telephone service.

The outages were caused by Wednesday's high winds.



Here's what's closed according to the county:

Niagara County Courthouse, 175 Hawley St.,

Civil Defense Building, 139 Niagara St., and several nearby outbuildings. Employees at those sites will not report to work.



Other agencies impacted:

County Attorney

County Clerk

Commissioner of Jurors

Courtrooms

District Attorney

Legislature Clerk

Historian

Public Defender

Pistol Permit



Other government officers in the county remain open, including: Department of Motor Vehicles, Board of Elections, Office for the Aging, and Social Services.





© 2017 WGRZ-TV