Seventeen people displaced after house fire in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Seventeen people are without a home after a house fire in the city's Riverside neighborhood.

The fire started around 1:12 a.m. Thursday morning on Crowley Avenue, between Ontario Street and Tonawanda Street, with reports of smoke and flames coming from the attic of a two-story residential home.

When fire crews arrived on scene, all 17 residents, 9 adults and 8 children, were safely out of the house.

A dog was later found inside the house and is expected to be okay,

There were no reported injuries to either the residents or fire crews.

The cause is under investigation, but crews on scene did say the damage is expected to be $250,000.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV