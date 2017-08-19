Seven year-old girl dies in Niagara Falls fire

Getty Images/iStockphoto

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 7-year-old girl was killed in a two-alarm fire on South Avenue in the city late Friday night, according to the Niagara Falls Fire Department.

According to the fire department, 13 children and two adults were in the house when the fire began. Firefighters arrived at about 11:18 p.m. Friday. Firefighters believe the blaze was caused by unattended cooking.

The fire caused an estimated $45,000 worth of damage.

The American Red Cross Disaster Action Team is assisting the 14 survivors.

