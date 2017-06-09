Setting up for 60th Allentown Art Fest

Setup for the 60th annual Allentown Art Festival in Buffalo. WGRZ Photo/Dooley O'Rourke (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Dooley O'Rourke)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Dozens of artists were hard at work Friday evening, setting up for the 60th annual Allentown Art Festival this weekend.

More than 400 art exhibitors are signed up for the art festival's 60th year. It takes place every year in the Allentown Historic Preservation District of Buffalo.

There are some roads affected in the area.

Artisans and vendors will be along parts of Delaware Avenue, Allen, Franklin, and Virginia Streets.

You may need to find an alternate route while it's going on. The festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

