Services for Elma boy who died in ATV accident

Zach Matla

ELMA, NY-- Friends and family will say final farewells to a boy from Elma who died from his injuries in an ATV crash.

Zach Malta was a 6th grader at Iroquois Middle School.

He was in an ATV accident this past Wednesday and passed away over the weekend.

His viewing is Tuesday, May 2 at the Hoy Funeral Home on Seneca Street in West Seneca from 2pm-8pm. His funeral will Wednesday at 10am at Crossroads Christian Church in Elma.

The family says the service will be live-streamed on the church's website. They're asking folks to wear something bright orange or neon green in honor of Zach, because those were his favorite colors.

He was only 12 years old.

