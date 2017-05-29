Serious rollover accident on Dupont Street

WGRZ Photo/Franco Ardito (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Franco Ardito)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police are on the scene of a rollover accident they say is serious in the area of Dupont Street and Glenwood Avenue.

The intersection of Dupont and Glenwood is currently closed while crash investigators are on scene.

Neighbors on the scene tell 2 On Your Side someone may be trapped under a car.

