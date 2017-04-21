Serious crash in North Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Police are investigating a serious crash that happened late Friday afternoon in North Buffalo.
First responders got the call for a high-impact crash at Delaware and Linden Avenues around 4:30 p.m.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene. One vehicle hit a pole and at least one person was treated for serious injuries.
There's no word yet on what caused the crash.
