Serious crash in North Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Police are investigating a serious crash that happened late Friday afternoon in North Buffalo.

First responders got the call for a high-impact crash at Delaware and Linden Avenues around 4:30 p.m.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene. One vehicle hit a pole and at least one person was treated for serious injuries.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash.

