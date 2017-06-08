Serious accident along Thruway in Lancaster

LANCASTER, NY - Traffic in both directions along the Thruway in Lancaster is backed up at this hour due to a serious accident.
State Police say the crash involves multiple vehicles. They got the call around 9:45 Thursday morning.
NITTEC says the accident is westbound between exits 48A and 49; however, eastbound traffic is also being slowed by the accident.
State Police are telling drivers to expect delays in the area until further notice.
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs