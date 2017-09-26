Serial robber heading to jail

(Photo: KGW)

BUFFALO, NY - A Buffalo man who pleaded guilty in connection to three robberies from the summer is heading to jail.

Michael Church, 39, was a one man crime spree last July, holding up three different gas stations in just three days time.

On July 14, he held up the clerk at the Mobil station on Love Rd. in Grand Island making off with some cash. The next day, this time armed with an Uzi, he hit the Sunoco station on Union Rd. in Cheektowaga, stealing money and cigarettes. Finally, the day after that, he took money and cigarettes again, this time from the Sunoco station on Delaware Ave. in the Town of Tonawanda.

Tuesday morning, State Supreme Judge John Michalski sentenced Church to six years behind bars followed by five years post release supervision.

A Crimestoppers tip led police to Church.

