Gas Pump (Photo: KING)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - On Friday, the Seneca Nation of Indians will start a new era of business in Niagara Falls.

The Seneca One Stop will open on Niagara Street and will sell gas, convenience store items, and have chargers for electric cars.

It's located right near the Seneca Niagara Casino, near the intersection of Niagara Street and John Daly Boulevard.