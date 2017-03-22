Senecas to make final casino payment

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Two On Your Side has confirmed the Seneca Nation of Indians is about to make a final payment to New York State as part of the revenue sharing agreement concerning casino gaming.

The compact signed by the nation and the state back in 2002 is nearly 800 pages. The Senecas say it makes clear that revenue sharing was only required for the first 14 years of the deal. So while the compact has been extended until 2023, the Senecas say their payments were only required through 2016.

The move is considered unexpected, since the New York State budget includes $129 million from the compact for the 2017-2018 fiscal year. This could lead to a court battle.

"As written in the compact, the Nation provided a share of our revenue to the state through the end of last year," said Todd Gates, President of the Seneca Nation.

The Seneca Nation operates casinos in Niagara Falls, Buffalo and Salamanca. Niagara Falls receives around $20 million per year as part of the deal and would be the hardest hit if the funding dries up. However, the Senecas seemed to indicate it is open to working with the municipalities.

"Although the revenue share has ended, we remain committed to being good neighbors in the communities where we have gaming facilities, and we look forward to working directly with them to continue the economic progress of Western New York," President Gates said.

Two On Your Side has reached out to Governor Cuomo and Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster. We are still waiting for a response. Erica Brecher will have a full update on Channel 2 News at 11.

