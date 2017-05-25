Seneca Street revitalization projects revealed

WGRZ

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Hundreds gathered in South Buffalo Thursday night to learn more about big plans to revitalize the Seneca Street corridor.

This includes the renovation of the old Shea's Seneca building. For many in South Buffalo, Shea's Seneca brings back a lot of memories.

"People telling me stories about when they were young and when they came to the theater to watch Gone with the Wind or to watch the old cowboy western serials that, you know, back in the 30s," says developer Jake Schneider.

Schneider is transforming Shea's Seneca into 21 apartments, banquet space, a 130-seat theater for Second Generation Theatre Company, and retail space. Public Espresso and Coffee will be opening a new location there, and there is still a lot of space available for other shops.

"We hope that by renovating this building, it can serve as a catalyst of renovating and revitalizing the commercial corridor and the community. And if this turnout is any evidence by the enthusiasm surrounding it, I think we have a good chance to make that happen," says Schneider.

The Frizlen Group and Hook and Ladder Development also revealed plans inside the theater's lobby Thursday to redevelop other buildings on Seneca Street, including the former St. John the Evangelist Church and several shuttered commercial buildings. Plans include market-rate apartments, shops, and restaurants all aimed at making the neighborhood both walkable and appealing to small businesses.

It's something many in the neighborhood have been waiting a long time for.

"The reason there are so many people here is this is 50 years of pent up hope, desire, and vision, not only for this building, and its historic place in all of our lives, but it is just a great enthusiasm these folks have for the belief that they have in this community," said Congressman Brian Higgins.

Construction on Shea's Seneca starts within the next month, and that project should be finished next June.

