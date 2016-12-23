Seneca Nation opens One Stop gas station in Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls, N.Y. -- It was a day of celebration for the Seneca Nation as it opened a new gas station and convenience store in Niagara Falls Friday.

The One Stop is located on the sovereign land behind Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino. Seneca Nation Treasurer, Moe John, said the money made from the gas station will go to help support many programs, including those combating drug and alcohol abuse.

"We're like any other government," said Moe John. "We take care of our people. And we do not have a tax base. And therefore we have to be innovative and create sound, good businesses."

John also said the prices for gas at the station will be competitive, but they do not intend to disrupt any similar businesses in the area.

Friday afternoon Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster sent out this statement on the new gas station:

"This type of development is not what the Compact envisioned. When 50-plus acres in downtown Niagara Falls became sovereign Seneca Nation of Indians territory, it was for the purpose of facilitating casino-related development on a scale that would be transformative, to help create a world-class, year-round tourism destination. I am therefore both saddened and disappointed that the first new development since the construction of the Seneca Niagara Hotel is not a casino-related project like a new hotel or casino, that will bring new business, but a gas station that will instead cannibalize existing off-Compact Land businesses."