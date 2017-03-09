Seneca Buffalo Creek reveals new renovations

BUFFALO, NY - The Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino is showing off some new renovations that have been in the works for the past few years.

A new gaming floor and restaurant were unveiled Thursday.

While showing off a new casino expansion is all good, new slot machines and card tables, there's a deeper storyline that thriving casinos operated by the Senecas, provides millions of dollars in revenue and jobs to Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Salamanca.

For the Seneca Nation of Indians and the City of Buffalo, millions are made every year off the Buffalo Creek Casino. And, with this $40 million renovation even more money could potentially be made.

First let's tell you what's new.

Walk into the renovated area -- and you're greeted by a huge LED monitor that's 20 feet by 10 feet, not only showing off experiences of the casino but also images of Seneca Nation heritage.

"The community like we said is being revitalized, a lot of tourists comes into the area we really wanted to showcase our nation and our history with the surrounding areas," said Joanne Isreal, the general manager of the casino.

There's more than 140 new slot machines in the casino's new non-smoking area. Plus, hundreds more on a new gaming floor, with new card tables.

And upstairs -- is anyone hungry?

The WD Bar and Grille is open for dinner. Riverworks, the KeyBank Center and Canalside are not far away.

"This whole industrial area is under transformation to entertainment now it's just great for the nation, great for the corporations and great for the City of Buffalo and the region," said Kevin Seneca, the chairman of the Seneca's board of directors.

The three Seneca casinos operated in Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Salamanca continue to provide millions of dollars from slot machine revenue to the state, which is then shared with the cities.

Buffalo received $6 million last year -- Niagara Falls $15 million and Salamanca $7 million. The cities use these funds in part, for community development projects.

There is still some construction ongoing in the Buffalo Creek casino, with more slot machines, retail stores and another restaurant opening up later this year.

