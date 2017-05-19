Security guard fired after arrest at speedway

WGRZ

LANCASTER, N.Y. -- The Lancaster Speedway fired a security guard after police arrested him on an assault charge earlier this month.

Lancaster Police tell 2 On Your Side that they arrested Gary Marino on May 10. They say video shot by someone's helmet cam at the speedway shows Marino punching a man riding a motorcycle without being provoked.

Speedway Track President Tim Packman told us Friday night that the security guard was fired the following day, and his actions went against the instructions and guidelines for the track staff. Additionally Packman told us: "Lancaster National Speedway & Dragway prides itself on being a safe and responsible place for everyone to come enjoy our events. His choice of actions are not what this track practices. I would also like you to know we are making major changes regarding Cruise Night. We have had no problems during our Friday Night Drag and Saturday Stock Car events like we have on Wednesdays. I personally like everyone to feel safe that steps foot on our property."

We started looking into incidents involving security guards at the Speedway after someone sent us a YouTube video Thursday on Facebook. In it, you can see Tyler Morris getting into a scuffle with a security guard on Wednesday night. Lancaster Police say they are still investigating this incident.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV