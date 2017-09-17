(Photo: Deluca, David)

BUFFALO, NY — Eighteen restaurants took to West Mohawk Street to make their claim for the area's best meatball.

The second annual Meatball Street Brawl brought out the Western New York's best meatballs for the public to enjoy, and a panel of judges got to decide who has the best.

Sinatra's took the title for Best Traditional for the second year in a row, while the Little Pig claimed both the best freestyle, and best overall fan vote, featuring a smoked pork and bacon meatball with North Carolina BBQ sauce.

