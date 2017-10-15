Search for police diver to continue Monday

Assisting agencies continue to look for Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner. Photo by Jerry Gasser, WGRZ.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The search for a missing Buffalo Police diver will resume Monday morning.

Efforts were suspended Sunday because changing weather conditions made it too dangerous for divers to stay in the water.

Sunday, the Buffalo Police Department acknowledged that the search for Officer Craig Lehner is no longer a search and rescue, carrying with it somber implications.

Lt. Jeff Rinaldo said when Lehner is located, the operation will become a recovery.

"The reality is the reality, and unfortunately, the chances of somebody surviving these conditions is all but non-existent at this point,” Rinaldo told reporters Sunday afternoon.

Agencies from Ft. Erie, Canada to New York City continue to help, and they’ll stay in Buffalo until the search comes to a conclusion. The Rochester Police Department has cycled in 11 of its own rescue divers.

"Whenever any other agency asks us for help, it's just natural. We look out for our brothers,” said Rochester’s deputy chief Scott Peters.

For the Rochester Police Department, helping look for a missing diver hits home. The department also lost a police officer in a diving exercise in 1984.

“Ronald Siver died during a training dive, so our officers fully understand what Buffalo Police Department is going through,” Peters said.

With boats below and helicopters above, Buffalo Police expanded their search to the wall of the International Train Bridge. On Monday, they plan to move out from the wall and search between 50 and 100 feet into the river. The police department vows to keep at it until they find Officer Lehner.

"Our mission focus now is to bring our brother home and bring that closure first and foremost to his family, secondly to the men and women of the Buffalo Police Department,” Lt. Rinaldo said.

Officer Craig Lehner, a member of Buffalo’s K-9 unit and Underwater Recovery Team, went missing Friday afternoon during a training exercise on the Niagara River.

