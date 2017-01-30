Search for mall stabbing suspects continues

WGRZ File Photo

AMHERST, N.Y. -- A search is ongoing for two men involved in a stabbing at the Boulevard Mall last week.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. on Friday in the mall's parking lot.

The 47-year-old victim is from Newfane and is OK. Police say he did not know his attackers, who are described as two black males in their 20s.

Both suspects were last seen leaving the area in a silver two-door sedan.

