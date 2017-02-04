WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- About 600 high school students competed at Canisius College Saturday for a science Olympiad competition that featured skills that could be used to solve future problems.

About 40 teams were at the Lake Erie Niagara Regional New York State Science Olympiad Competition. Students worked on projects in a wide variety of science fields, including physics, biology, chemistry, and Earth Science. They featured projects such as robot arms, helicopters, and wind power in a variety of events.

"It's a great experience to get involved in science at at early age, it helps build confidence hopefully in their science abilities," said Phillip Sheridan, Professor in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at Canisius College. "We are going to need more scientists in the future to solve problems."

The top four teams of high school students will go on to the state competition.

Here's the high schools that came out on top:

First Place: Williamsville East High School

Second Place: St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute (St. Joe's)

Third Place: Lancaster High

Fourth Place: The Nichols School

