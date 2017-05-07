Schumer rips proposed anti-drug funding cuts

Macro of oxycodone opioid tablets (Photo: BackyardProduction, Steve Heap 2017)

NEW YORK CITY -- The battle against the Opioid epidemic has an international connection with senators now pushing for more funding for federal efforts to combat it at the border, even if the White House wants to see some of that funding cut.

"And then his budget is going to present a 95 percent cut in one of the most effective and cost effective ways we fight the drug scourge," Schumer said at an event Sunday at his office in New York City.

Schumer says Mexico is seen as the primary source of fentanyl smuggled into the US, but it can also be sent through the mail and package delivery from labs in China and elsewhere.

Schumer's office says a recently-revealed White House plan would gut the Office of National Drug Control' Policy's budget by 95 percent.

