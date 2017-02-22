Schumer pushes for Firefighter Cancer Registry

(Photo: Olivier Douliery, 2016 Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Senator Chuck Schumer is pushing for a National Firefighter Cancer Registry on all firefighters.

The National Firefighter Cancer Registry Act, if passed, will allow the Centers for Disease and Control (CDC) to monitor cancer rates among all firefighters – career and volunteer.

Senator Schumer commended the brave work firefighters do for all of Buffalo and Western New York but stressed the health concerns that firefighters face every day.

“Firefighters are also exposed to large amounts of chemicals when fighting industrial fires like the one that happened at the Bethlehem Steel plant a few months ago – and in residential fires, too, due to the extensive presence of potentially harmful chemicals in furniture, clothes, toys and more.”

Research shows indication that there is a connection between firefighting and increased risk for several major cancers, such as testicular, stomach, multiple myeloma and brain cancers. However, Schumer adds that, “such a registry would help medical professionals more effectively identify and treat cancer in firefighters over the long term.”

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also expressed his support in favor of the act, stating, “These brave men and women put their lives on the line protecting our city every day and shared knowledge on firefighter health outcomes will benefit all of them.”

Senator Schumer isn’t the first Western New York government official to endorse this act. Congressman Chris Collins recently appeared in Batavia to pledge his support for firefighter health safety.

