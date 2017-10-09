"They ought not be fighting," said Senator Chuck Schumer on the Twitter spat that played out early Sunday morning between President Donald Trump and Tennessee Senator Bob Corker.

LEWISTON - "I thought it was very bad."

That was the assessment of Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on the pre-dawn Twitter spat Sunday between President Trump and Tennessee Senator Bob Corker.

Two weeks ago, Corker announced he would not seek another term in office. That's when Trump started firing off a series of tweets at about 4 a.m.

The first said, "Senator Bob Corker begged me to endorse him for re-election. I said no and he dropped out."

Then in a second tweet, this: "He also wanted to be my Secretary of State. I said no thanks."

Finally, this from the President: "I would fully expect for Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda."

About an hour later, Corker fired back: "It's a shame the White House has become an adult daycare center."

Visiting Lewiston this morning, Schumer said the the Twitter exchange should have never happened, "They ought not be fighting. I have a lot of faith in Bob Corker. I know him well. He’s a Republican. I’m a Democrat. We get along well. He’s known in the Senate as a man of integrity.”

Schumer added, "I’m not going to condemn Corker. I think he’s a good man and he didn’t start the darned thing.”

Asked about Corker's adult daycare description of the current White House, Schumer replied, "You’ll have to make your own judgment about that.”

