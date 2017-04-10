Schumer: Get simulator to Falls air base

Senator Chuck Schumer. WGRZ Photo (Photo: Hazlitt, Shannon)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- The future of the Niagara Falls air base is still a primary focus for Senator Chuck Schumer.

He wants to upgrade the new aerial refueling mission coming to the base and maintain the base's estimated 2,600 jobs.

Schumer was in town Monday, calling on the pentagon to bring a KC 135 simulator unit to the base to replace the C-130 training simulator.

"We want the base to get the simulator for training our pilots around the country," he said. "There can be literally hundreds of them coming here to train to do that. We have all the great advantages of the base but we need the simulator."

Senator Schumer says the Air Force has an available simulator unit now in storage in Florida, so he's trying to convince generals in the Pentagon to bring that one to Niagara Falls.

