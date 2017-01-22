Schumer continues push against Airline Fees

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- New York Senator Chuck Schumer is continuing his push to cut down on airlines charging passengers for overhead space.
American Airlines announced a new fare last week called "basic economy." The fare would ban the free use of overhead bins for passengers.
Schumer said Sunday he will keep pushing for an expansion of a Airline Passenger Bill of Rights this year in the upcoming Federal Aviation bill.
United Airlines announced a similar "basic economy" fare last year.
