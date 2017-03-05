Schroeder announces run for Buffalo mayor

WGRZ Photo/Erica Brecher

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- City of Buffalo Comptroller Mark Schroeder has officially announced he's running to become Buffalo's next mayor.

Schroeder made the announcement Sunday afternoon at the Historic Lodge Auction House on Cazenovia Street in Buffalo.

A large crowd gathered for the announcement and cheered during Schroeder's speech.

Schroeder, a Democrat, served for seven years as an Assemblyman in Albany.

He will challenge Buffalo's current mayor, Byron Brown, in the November election.

We'll have more information on his announcement Sunday night.

