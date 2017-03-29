Schools try to raise funds for new playground

Future site of the playground (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- As the weather warms up, Western New York families head out to playgrounds to enjoy the outdoors again.

But in some neighborhoods, there isn't one to be found. That's the problem a mosque and school on Buffalo's east side are looking to solve.

Universal School and Jami Masjid raised more than $44,000 just this past week to build a state-of-the-art playground at Genesee and Forman Streets.

And they say that's about 2/3 of what they need to hit their goal.

"We want to build something that this community can be proud of and that we can utilize as a catalyst of change within the community. You can look around, you can see that there's run-down buildings, abandoned houses, and we want to change that," said Myles Carter, Universal School board member.

The goal is to have the playground up by the summer. If you would like to donate, you can do that here: http://bit.ly/2o97tkg

