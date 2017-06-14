School investigates alleged relationship between teacher & student

Nichols School (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY- There's an investigation happening at Nichols School in North Buffalo.

The school announced Wednesday it is looking into accusations of an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and student from the early 1990s.

The board says they were notified of the accusation in letters from two alumni. The board has hired a Washington firm to investigate.

“Today we informed Nichols families, alumni, faculty and staff that we recently received a letter from a Nichols alumna that detailed a sexual relationship between her and a Nichols teacher in the early 1990s,” said Board of Trustees Chairman Jeremy M. Jacobs Jr. in a released statement. “Subsequently, we received a second letter from a Nichols alumna in the same class supporting the events detailed in the first. We took the letters seriously, and moved quickly to open an independent investigation. The faculty member in question left Nichols more than a decade ago.”

The board says they will have no further comment on the story at this time.

