School helps principal with Razors for Rockey

WGRZ Photo/Dooley O'Rourke

TOWN OF WESTFIELD, N.Y. -- When the principal at the Westfield Academy elementary school was diagnosed with cancer, the school community wanted to help her in any way they could.

Monday afternoon, there was an event to show support for Dr. Mary Rockey, principal of the elementary school in the Town of Westfield.

But Dr. Rockey was not the only center of attention.

"It started for Dr. Rockey but it grew because everyone knows someone in their family or friends that is affected by cancer," said Kevin Harp, a physical education teacher at Westfield Academy.

In a show of support for Dr. Rockey in her fight, several teachers decided to shave their head and they hope to raise funds for Roswell Park at the same time.

"Really the goal here is to get people to gather for a cause and to show that when people are under hard times, that we can come together and support each other and raise money and do a good thing in the community," said fifth grade teacher Michael Putney.

Big kids, little kids, teachers with round heads and not so round heads -- the gymnasium was electric all in support of Dr. Rockey who took her own turn with the razor.

"I did not think it was going to be what it turned out to be when Mr. Putney came up with the idea, but Westfield is a great community and everyone here loves everyone else," Dr. Mary Rockey said.

In the end Razors for Rockey as they called it raised more than $5,000 in the fight against cancer.

