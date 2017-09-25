School bus, car collide in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Police are investigating an accident involving a school bus.
The accident happened just before 8am at the intersection of Clinton and Hickory streets.
A car collided with the bus and damaged the door and stairs to the bus. The car also suffered serious damage.
There were children on the bus at the time. It's unknown if any were hurt. They were checked out by firefighters and medics.
2 On Your Side has reached out to Buffalo Police to get more details on what caused the accident and how many were injured.
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs