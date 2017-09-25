School bus, car collide in Buffalo

Buffalo Police are investigating an accident involving a car and school bus at the intersection of Clinton and Hickory streets. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Police are investigating an accident involving a school bus.

The accident happened just before 8am at the intersection of Clinton and Hickory streets.

A car collided with the bus and damaged the door and stairs to the bus. The car also suffered serious damage.

Buffalo Police are investigating an accident involving a car and school bus at the intersection of Clinton and Hickory streets. (Photo: WGRZ)

There were children on the bus at the time. It's unknown if any were hurt. They were checked out by firefighters and medics.

2 On Your Side has reached out to Buffalo Police to get more details on what caused the accident and how many were injured.

Buffalo Police are investigating an accident involving a car and school bus at the intersection of Clinton and Hickory streets. (Photo: WGRZ)

© 2017 WGRZ-TV