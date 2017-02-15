Scant oversight of Buffalo Police

Buffalo Police Department (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - It’s a question that has taken on greater urgency in post-Ferguson America: Who polices the police?

The answer in Buffalo is no one.

The city’s police department is not subject to the type of civilian oversight that takes place in cities such as Rochester, Pittsburgh and, more recently, Chicago.

The task of investigating citizen complaints of police misconduct in Buffalo is assigned primarily to the department itself. But its Internal Affairs Division rarely finds officers at fault when it investigates allegations of excessive use of force. Internal Affairs cleared officers of wrongdoing in 58 of the 62 completed investigations into excessive force complaints filed between Jan. 1, 2014, and mid-September 2016.

(© 2017 WGRZ)