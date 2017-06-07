Scam Warning from Niagara Hospice

020911-Mailbox (Photo: WCNC)

LOCKPORT, NY- Niagara Hospice wants you to be aware of a misleading mailer that's starting to turn up locally.

Requests from the Hospice Support Fund out of Merrifield, Virginia are starting to show up in mailboxes throughout Niagara County. The organization is asking for money to support local hospice care.

Patricia Degan, Director of Marketing, Public Relations and Volunteer Services says any donations sent back to to Virginia do not support Niagara Hospice.

Degan said anything from Niagara Hospice would include the organization's name, logo and local contact information. Niagara Hospice most recently sent out appeal letters requesting donations for Niagara Hospice House in honor of the 10th anniversary of opening the doors to residential and in-patient hospice services.

If you are interested in making a donation to those efforts, you can mail them to 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport 14094 more make a secure on-line donation at www.NiagaraHospice.org.

