Scajaquada Creek turns red in Lancaster

A mulch dye spill turned Scajaquada Creek red in Lancaster (Photo: WGRZ)

LANCASTER, NY-- Officials in Lancaster are looking into what caused Scajaquada Creek to turn bright red.

A viewer contacted 2 On Your Side and shared with us a video of the creek running by his home in Lancaster.

WATCH: Viewer video of a red Scajaquada Creek

2 On Your Side spoke to a Lancaster official who says red water was caused by mulch dye that leaked into the stream from Superior Pallets on Walden Avenue.

Officials say the dye is not harmful, and they are using booms to stop the leak into the creek. The red water is making it's way downstream, but should dissipate sooner. DEC officials, as well as Lancaster Emergency officials are on the scene.

