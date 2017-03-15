"Save the Hostel" rally in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- The Buffalo-Niagara Youth Hostel on Main Street in downtown Buffalo held a rally Wednesday to save the building from closing.

The hostel has been providing affordable lodging to travelers to share their experiences with others since 1996.

Now, the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency has put the building up for sale and it could be bought and transformed by a developer.

Clifford Madell with Hostel Buffalo Niagara said, "It's great that all this housing is going up in downtown. But we need some diversity in downtown as well. And this hostel, for 20 years, has given this block that diversity of having all kinds of creative and artistic and cultural activities."

The hostel has 52 beds. Management says travelers from all over the world have stayed at the lodgings while visiting Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV